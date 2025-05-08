The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Essent Group worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Essent Group by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 126,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,500,000 after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ESNT opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESNT

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.