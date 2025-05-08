The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777,202 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veren were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Veren alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veren by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Veren in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veren during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veren Stock Performance

Veren stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Veren Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Veren Cuts Dividend

About Veren

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Veren’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

(Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.