The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.19 Million Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD opened at $284.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.84 and a 200-day moving average of $328.03. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

