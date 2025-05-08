The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.22 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,256 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIPC opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

