The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

CBSH stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

