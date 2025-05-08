The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of KBR worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

