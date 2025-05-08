The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 33,921 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 154.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,921 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after acquiring an additional 265,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,519,000. Gray Foundation lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 559,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,895.6% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 379,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 369,690 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IGM stock opened at $95.23 on Thursday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

