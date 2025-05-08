The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 696 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,599,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,159,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 701,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

HAS opened at $61.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.41%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

