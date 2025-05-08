The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,002 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,001 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $78,181,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $384,031,000 after buying an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 320,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,087,989 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $733,961,000 after buying an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,786 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 99,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LPX opened at $89.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.