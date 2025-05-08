The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,798 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Dropbox worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 93,058 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 97,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). Dropbox had a net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 132.63%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.61 million. Analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,165. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,048.72. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock worth $383,995. 28.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

