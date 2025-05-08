The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,873 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC stock opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

