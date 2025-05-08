The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,331 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 529.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

