The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 361,328 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,328 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DEC. Mizuho started coverage on Diversified Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Diversified Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

