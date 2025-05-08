The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 418 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 37,990.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,318,000 after acquiring an additional 632,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,680,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

AZPN stock opened at $264.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.25 and a 12 month high of $277.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.46.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

