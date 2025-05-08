The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.11% of UMB Financial worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 278.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 170,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after acquiring an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $101.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $129.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.