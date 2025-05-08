The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,222,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

