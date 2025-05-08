ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $5.39. ThredUp shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 4,672,025 shares.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 49,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $109,775.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,141.44. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,172 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ThredUp by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $748.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

