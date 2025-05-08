Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.75. Titan America shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 27,844 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Titan America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan America
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan America
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Titan America in the first quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America during the first quarter worth $160,000.
Titan America Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12.
Titan America Company Profile
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan America
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.