Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Titan America SA (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.75. Titan America shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 27,844 shares trading hands.

Get Titan America alerts:

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $392.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Titan America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Titan America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Titan America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Titan America in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Titan America in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Titan America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,625,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Titan America in the first quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America during the first quarter worth $160,000.

Titan America Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12.

Titan America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.