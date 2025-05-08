Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UniFirst by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 811.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.87. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.10.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

