Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 687.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth about $6,736,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 263,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 92,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $3,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 0.56. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 38,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.28 per share, with a total value of $1,548,846.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at $10,248,359.84. This trade represents a 17.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

