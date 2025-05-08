Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 9,603 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 911.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,869,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $866,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $55,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,639.92. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,064 shares of company stock worth $251,925. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.