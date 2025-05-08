Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ambev (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,699 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 361% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,236 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Ambev has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0221 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Ambev’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambev

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Stories

