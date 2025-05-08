Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SharkNinja (NYSE:SN)

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 22,650 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the average daily volume of 2,148 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 10.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SharkNinja from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $133.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

SharkNinja stock opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

