Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 13,977 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 264% compared to the average daily volume of 3,837 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

CF Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $859,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

