Trevor Taylor Sells 44,571 Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN) Stock

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Taylor sold 44,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.83), for a total value of £161,792.73 ($215,092.70).

Billington Price Performance

LON BILN opened at GBX 370 ($4.92) on Thursday. Billington Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.39) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($7.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 456.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £46.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Billington Holdings Plc will post 54.222973 EPS for the current year.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

Further Reading

