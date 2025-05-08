Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $41.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tri Pointe Homes

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,407,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 444,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,815,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $13,342,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $31.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.82.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.