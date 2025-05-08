TSE:HPS Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hammond Power Solutions’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

