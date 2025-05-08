Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires 3,405 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,341,000 after buying an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. WJ Interests LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

