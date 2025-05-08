Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.25% of Immersion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 276.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immersion by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Immersion by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 million. Immersion had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $204,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,450,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Singer purchased 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $320,211.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. This represents a 2.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,343. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

