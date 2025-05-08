Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Acquires New Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $3,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 279,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

SBH stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $821.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

