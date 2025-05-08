Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.14% of Flushing Financial worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is -61.97%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

