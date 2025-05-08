Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 2,782 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.99% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on FTDR

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.