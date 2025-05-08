Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 5,852 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

PLOW opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLOW

About Douglas Dynamics

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.