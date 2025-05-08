Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 7,512 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 129.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,309,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,591,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,891,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $73,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.79.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

