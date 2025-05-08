Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NNN REIT by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 882.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NNN. Barclays boosted their price objective on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

NNN REIT stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.62. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.41%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

