Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,510 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

