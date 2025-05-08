Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Cuts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,659 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $57,209,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 363,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

