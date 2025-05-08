Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Decreases Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at $15,793,000. TFJ Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,465,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAR opened at $19.20 on Thursday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

