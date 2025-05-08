Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.99 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.69 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDS. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

