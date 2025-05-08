Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $632,000 Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,032 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after buying an additional 6,248,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.
NextDecade Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05.
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
