Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $632,000 Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,032 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after buying an additional 36,959 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,916,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 533,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 149,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after buying an additional 6,248,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). On average, analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.