Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $640,000 Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,610,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2,432.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $839.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $201,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $285,704. This represents a 238.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen acquired 19,800 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $201,564.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,554,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,001,348.80. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

