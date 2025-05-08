Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,199 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $850,613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,115,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after acquiring an additional 607,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,681,000 after acquiring an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 555,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $174.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.76 and a fifty-two week high of $190.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.52 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

