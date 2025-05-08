Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $810,000 Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,986 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 49,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $3,141,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $44.35.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.