Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $830,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

