Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $591,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Andersons by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 46,903 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

