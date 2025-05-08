Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $619,000 in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,389,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,096,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 211,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 56,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

TRIN opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $868.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Report on Trinity Capital

About Trinity Capital

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.