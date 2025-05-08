Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $619,000 in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,389,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 1,096,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 652.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 211,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 56,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Stock Down 2.0 %
TRIN opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $868.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.82.
Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
View Our Latest Report on Trinity Capital
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.