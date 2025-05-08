Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $629,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 121.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 116,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCF opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $118.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

