Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Invests $769,000 in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Bandwidth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bandwidth news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $59,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,251.60. This trade represents a 16.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $647,319. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,721 shares of company stock valued at $992,965. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Stock Up 11.9 %

Bandwidth stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.