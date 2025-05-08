Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $754,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 3.03. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.