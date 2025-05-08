Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $809,000 Investment in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 8.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $963.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $683.00 and a 1 year high of $1,003.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $933.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $915.50.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.05%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

